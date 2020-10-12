Thanksgiving and End of Semester Planning

Following up on the message from Vice Chancellor Reesor, as you look ahead to your plans for the later part of this semester, we are sharing additional Housing information about the end of semester so you might plan ahead.

As previously communicated, beginning on Monday, November 30 following the Thanksgiving holiday, all courses, including final exams, will shift to fully remote instruction.

Residence Halls will remain open through the end of the semester for any residents who choose to stay on campus for Thanksgiving or through final exams.

End of Semester Plans

To help us plan staffing and services, we will be asking you in early November to state your plans for Thanksgiving and the end of the semester through our My UW Housing portal. If you leave Madison for Thanksgiving and choose to return to finish the semester, you will return to your weekly testing schedule. If you are returning from out of town, you may be asked to take a test before your usual scheduled time. Please self-isolate post-Thanksgiving until you have a confirmed negative test. Testing details will be provided at a later date.

Dining

Holiday dining schedules will be determined based on the number of residents choosing to remain on campus during the Thanksgiving break. From November 29 through exam week, our dining locations will be available on both sides of campus, along with delivery and pick-up options. Dining schedule details will be provided later in November.

Rates

The residence halls will remain open to support students through the end of the semester, operating with continued staffing, services, and programs for residents. We are not anticipating any reductions in Housing rates, consistent with the housing rates previously approved by the Board of Regents.

Cancellations Deadline

Now that circumstances on campus have stabilized, starting October 19 Housing will return to the original terms of the residence halls contract regarding cancellations (sections 16 and 17). If you are still considering a permanent return home to study online for the remainder of the year, please submit your cancellation request in My UW Housing before that date. Cancellations are for the academic year, and we cannot guarantee that spaces will be available for those who reapply for spring semester housing.

Winter Break

More details about winter break will be sent later this semester, including closing dates, winter break housing options for those unable to leave Madison, and returning in the spring.

For ongoing updates, please continue to visit our FAQ page. For questions, please use our Contact form. Thank you for your cooperation.